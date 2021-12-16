Ingo Rademacher, star of ‘General Hospital,’ has spoken out over ABC’s vaccine mandate lawsuit.

Ingo Rademacher, the star of General Hospital, is suing ABC over the COVID-19 immunization mandate.

In November, the actor announced his departure from the serial opera, subsequently revealing that he was suing the network for discrimination.

All actor and crew members on all ABC shows are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which Rademacher claims is religious discrimination and unconstitutional.

So far, the actor has said the following about the complaint.

Why is Ingo Rademacher bringing a lawsuit against ABC?

Rademacher filed a complaint against ABC in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, December 14.

It was revealed that in October, Rademacher submitted an email to ABC parent firm Disney’s HR department about the vaccination mandate, citing a religious exemption as the reason for his non-vaccination.

“On the basis of my deeply and sincerely held moral belief that my body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me and that its natural integrity cannot ethically be violated by the administration of artificially created copies of genetic material, foreign to nature and experimental,” he said, “I am entitled to a religious exemption against mandatory vaccination for COVID-19.”

According to Variety, ABC denied Rademacher’s claim of religious exemption from the vaccine, and his lawsuit claims that after the rejection, he was invited to attend a “cross-examination” session with an HR lawyer.

What Ingo Rademacher has said about ABC’s COVID Vaccine mandate and his intention to sue them.

On Wednesday, December 15, Rademacher went on Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to address his lawsuit against ABC, in which he discussed his religious beliefs and how his German parents employ homeopathy and other medicines to treat illness.

He said to Carlson, “It’s about keeping well and dying healthy, in my opinion. I don’t believe I need to be injected with something like the COVID vaccination, and I believe I should be able to make that decision.” Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, according to the actor, contradicted this idea.

Rademacher continued: “We don’t own our bodies if we don’t get to determine what goes into them. You are owned by the government. It’s quite aggravating.” The actor has played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the soap opera on and off. This is a condensed version of the information.