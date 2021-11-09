Ingo Rademacher Leaves ‘General Hospital’ in the Wake of Vaccine Remarks and Transphobia Storm

Ingo Rademacher has left his long-running role on General Hospital as Jasper “Jax” Jacks amid a storm of controversy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who joined the ABC daytime drama in 1996, was fired after refusing to comply with the show’s COVID vaccine policy.

On his social media platforms, Rademacher has been vocal in his opposition to vaccine requirements. On Sunday, he posted on Instagram, saying, “I will stand with you to fight for medical freedom,” along with a slew of hashtags like “#nomandates” and “#coersionisnotconsent.” “If we don’t send a strong message to the Biden Administration to reverse course immediately where do you think this ends guys?” he asked in an Instagram Story, according to Deadline. What’s the deal with Booster No. 25? Nope. Vaccine passports and further segregation are on the way. “Wake up, wake up.” Over the weekend, Rademacher received outrage from his General Hospital co-stars after publishing a post in which he referred to assistant secretary for health Dr. Rachel Levine, who is transgender, as a “guy.” The actor published a photo of newly-elected Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, the first Black woman to hold the office, alongside Levine, a four-star admiral, on his Instagram account.

“Hello, and welcome to ClownTown, where the gentleman on the left is an empowering woman, and the lady on the right is a white supremacist,” conservative analyst Allie Beth Stuckey captioned the meme, which was posted on November 4 by conservative pundit Allie Beth Stuckey.

Rademacher was chastised by his co-stars in the aftermath of the post, including transgender actress Cassandra James, who commented on Twitter: “I am aware of a transphobic message published by a fellow General Hospital actor.” You should be ashamed of yourself.

“You have a lot of unlearning and education ahead of you. I’m really sorry that our GH family could make such a public display of ignorance.” Misgendering trans people is a kind of violence, and if you come after one of us, you come after us all. The cis world does not have the authority to decide who is valuable. I’m really proud of the fans for keeping us to such high standards and for speaking out against transphobia and violence.

