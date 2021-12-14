Ingo Rademacher, a former soap star, has teamed up with RFK Jr. to sue ABC over the vaccine mandate.

Ingo Rademacher, a former General Hospital actor, has teamed up with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to file a lawsuit against ABC after being dismissed for refusing to comply with the network’s COVID-19 vaccine demand.

After 25 years as Jasper “Jax” Jacks on General Hospital, Rademacher was dismissed this month for refusing the vaccine. According to Variety, he filed a lawsuit against ABC on Monday, saying that the rule was unconstitutional and that his firing was religious discrimination. The network has previously denied the former daytime star’s request for a religious exception from the obligation.

John W. Howard, an attorney who has filed several other lawsuits opposing vaccine requirements, and anti-vaccine advocate and attorney Kennedy—a son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who promoted discredited vaccine conspiracy theories long before the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic—are representing Rademacher.

The suit claims that the network’s decision to require employees to get the immunizations, which have been shown in tests to be successful in curbing the spread of the virus and the severity of infections, was a “political matter.” Although ABC executed its mandate as a private firm prior to President Joe Biden’s now stalled mandate taking effect, Rademacher’s lawyers claim that “there is no necessity for everyone to get the COVID-19 shot, even if the president mandates it.”

ABC was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

In a video shared to Instagram on December 5, Rademacher remarked, "I don't agree with vaccine mandates." "I do not believe that corporations should be able to force you to take a vaccination in order to keep your job or life. And many people were persuaded and compelled to take the vaccine because they would lose everything if they didn't." Rademacher then urged his Instagram followers to "resist" what he called an attack on "choice freedom." He had warned his followers the day before that "liking" a photo of him with Kennedy could result in them being attacked by "mob cancel culture." Kennedy, a prominent proponent of the incorrect notion that vaccines cause autism, was not a "anti-VAXer," according to Rademacher, but rather a "vaccine safety" advocate based on "abundant evidence of vaccine damage." Evidence does not support assertions that COVID-19 vaccinations that are currently authorized or licensed cause considerable harm.