Infectious Disease Expert calls the Emmy Awards a “Super Spreader Event.”

After celebrities were observed interacting without masks during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, it was dubbed a “super spreading event.”

The Emmys, which were forced to take place remotely last year because to the COVID-19 epidemic that wrought global havoc, made a triumphant return on Sunday.

Due to the lingering effects of the epidemic, this year’s event was held in a tent on the roof of downtown Los Angeles’ L.A. Live venue, with flashy style and décor.

While celebrity attendees were obliged to be vaccinated and obtain negative COVID tests within 48 hours of the concert, infectious disease specialist Dr. Leo Li from California was not impressed.

As far as I’m concerned, what I saw was a super spreader event,” Dr. Li told Fox station KTTV.

He continued, “It was not a good idea.” “It was not a favorable sign from the aspect of infection. People are letting down their guard and feeling a little more at ease. Everyone needs to understand that there are still a lot of Delta [infections].”

Masks are required at indoor venues in Los Angeles County, except when eating or drinking—though it was evident that the celebs were not wearing them as they feted one another at the VIP event.

The crew wore face masks during the televised procedures, according to KTTV.

“Exceptions are made for film, television, and music productions, since additional safety modifications are required for these regulated interactions,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a statement to KTTV.

A department official also stated that the award show’s producers had provided specifics of their safety practices with the department prior to the airing.

“The Emmys reached out to Public Health ahead of time to disclose their safety protocols, which went above and above the basic requirements for television and film productions,” the statement stated.

“To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, public health will continue to study the protocols of future large television production events and prescribe appropriate safety modifications.”

