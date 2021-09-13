Individual and family insurance plans, as well as state programs, are available in California.

As the state’s recall election gets underway on September 14, health care is one of the subjects that has been discussed.

According to the Los Angeles Times, California Governor Gavin Newsom claims that Republicans want to “take away health care access for people who need it” in a voter guide issued to citizens ahead of the election.

Health care is available in the state through a variety of options, including public programs for low-income residents, individual/family health insurance policies, and employer-sponsored plans. Each follows its own set of rules and is governed by separate government entities.

Here, we’ll go over the several basic health-care options available to California residents right now.

Health Insurance for Individuals and Families

Residents who are not covered by their employment and do not qualify for one of the state’s public health programs can purchase health insurance on their own.

Family members (as well as other dependents in some situations) can be added to a person’s health insurance coverage after they have purchased it.

According to the California Department of Insurance (CDI), which regulates insurance in the state, including health insurance, consumers now have extra safeguards when obtaining health insurance as a result of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

According to the CDI’s website:

If you have a “pre-existing condition,” insurers can no longer deny you coverage. Insurers can no longer increase your premiums depending on your health.

If you satisfy certain income requirements, the federal government will provide subsidies to help you cut the cost of your premium.

Individual or family health insurance can be purchased directly from companies by residents. A list of CDI-licensed health insurance businesses can be found on the CDI’s website.

California has established Covered California, a health insurance marketplace where individuals, families, and small companies can purchase health insurance from private insurers, as part of the Affordable Care Act.

Residents can also use Covered California to see if they are qualified for any public health insurance programs, such as Medi-Cal (more on Medi-Cal below).

Self-Insured Plans and Employer Health Insurance

Group health insurance policies are purchased by employers and other organizations and issued to individual employees or group members. You may be allowed to add family members depending on the firm. This is a condensed version of the information.