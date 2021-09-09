Indiana Restores the Ban on Telemedicine Abortion Consultations and Requires a Face-to-Face Exam.

After a federal appeals court rejected a judge’s judgment that the restrictions were unconstitutional, Indiana imposed a ban on telemedicine consultations between doctors and women seeking abortions, instead mandating in-person examinations.

After a 2-1 decision by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, restrictions on abortion consultations and procedures were reinstated, allowing Indiana to continue to enforce the rules while the court considers a complete appeal of the case.

In addition to the telemedicine ban, rules require in-person evaluations by a doctor before medication-induced abortions can be done, and second-trimester abortions are illegal outside of hospitals or surgery centers.

Judge Diane Wood of the Indiana Supreme Court said in her dissent that the “benefits of Indiana’s statute are illusory, while its disadvantages are very tangible.”

Woods argued that Indiana’s rules “impose an unreasonable barrier on the set of women for whom the law matters – Indiana women of limited means who cannot leave their jobs, pay for extensive travel, gain access to cars, and potentially go out of state, only to have a lawful abortion.”

The Court of Appeals ruled that a ruling by District Court Judge Sarah Evans Barker last month was inconsistent with previous Supreme Court decisions, and reinstated Indiana’s abortion restrictions.

“Plaintiffs argue, and the district court agreed, that advances in videoconferencing allow for in-person meetings to be avoided, that advances in medicine eliminate the need for hospitals or surgical centers, and that nurses are competent to approve and monitor medication-induced abortions,” according to the ruling. “The district court determined that these findings allow it to deviate from previous decisions. The Supreme Court, on the other hand, argues that it alone has the ability to change precedents.”

President Ronald Reagan nominated Barker to be a federal judge in 1984, and he decided that the state lacked the constitutional authority to restrict the use of virtual telemedicine services to women seeking medication abortions without giving evidence that it was beneficial to the women’s health.

“The Constitution does not require state legislatures to constantly amend state regulations to keep up with ever-advancing technology just because those technologies may make abortion more convenient,” the Indiana attorney general’s office claimed in its appeal of Barker’s judgment.

