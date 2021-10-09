Incredible satellite images capture the moment lava from the La Palma Volcano meets the ocean.

The moment lava from the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano collided with the Atlantic Ocean’s seawaters was captured in dramatic photographs.

On Thursday, October 7, satellite imagery taken by space technology firm Maxar revealed the continued eruptions of the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island, located close off the coast of northwest Africa.

On September 19, the Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting, with plumes of ash and lava gushing from a breach in the mountain’s slope.

The Maxar images record the instant the 1,100°C lava strikes the Atlantic Ocean waters surrounding the Canary Islands, as well as the devastation left in its path, as it travels at an estimated half-mile per hour.

As shown in the photos, the molten lava has devoured and converted everything in its path to a black and grey mass, including villages, farming, and other plants.

Additional infrared photography not only shows the path of the active lava flow, but also contrasts the portions of the island that have been spared from the disaster’s impacts.

Hundreds of homes have already been destroyed in the island’s southwestern part, and the eruption’s ash has caused problems with vision, pollution, and damage to electrical circuits.

The photographs also show the plumes of smoke produced when the lava collides with the water. Residents in the area have been cautioned that the acidic vapors could cause breathing issues and skin discomfort.

According to El Pais, a new lava flow reached the beach of El Charcón, which is located within Tazacorte’s municipal limits, on Thursday.

The lava flow “razed additional banana crops, ruined many deposits, and the odd building,” according to a Pevolva spokeswoman, and could inflict more damage in the following days.

It occurred on the same day as a 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook the island. The tremor was recorded at a depth of 35 kilometers, according to data collected by Spain’s National Geographic Institute.

Since the volcano began erupting, more than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the island, and the ash has caused the closure of La Palma airport. This is a condensed version of the information.