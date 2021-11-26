In which countries have cases of the ‘alarming’ new Omicron COVID variant been detected?

Some countries have already reported instances since the Omicron version of the coronavirus was discovered. The course of the new variation has now been tracked, indicating that 87 instances have already been registered.

Six cases have previously been documented in Botswana, where this COVID variant was first discovered. Three of the cases have been sequenced, and the results are pending. The variation appeared to spread fast to South Africa, which is a nearby country. 77 instances have been found, according to BNO News, resulting in canceled flights out of the nation.

These aren’t the only countries where Omicron has been discovered. According to the Hong Kong Centre for Health Protection, genome sequencing has linked at least two instances to the novel variation. Israel’s Ministry of Health also issued a statement claiming that one case of Omicron had been discovered in the nation, with two other cases possibly linked to the variant. One instance of Omicron was also discovered during testing, according to Belgian universities UZ Leuven and KU Leuven.

Omicron has the potential to cause enormous problems for governments all around the world. The variant “comprises [of]many [spike amino acid chages]that were previously recognized to impact receptor interaction and antibody escape,” according to GISAID, a global open-source virus tracker. The Guardian went on to suggest that Omicron’s spike protein might have 32 different mutations. The World Health Organization described it as a “variant of concern” in a statement.

The statement noted, “This variant has a huge number of alterations, some of which are problematic.” “Preliminary evidence suggests that this variation has a higher risk of reinfection than other VOCs.” This type may be more transmissible, according to the WHO, with cases “growing” across South Africa’s provinces. The Delta variety, which is now the most common coronavirus in the United States, was the most recent variant to be designated as a variant of concern. Omicron, on the other hand, could be far more harmful. Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, a senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, believes Omicron could be 500 times more infectious than Delta.

