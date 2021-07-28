In viral videos, an Olympic athlete and second-year medical student share their experiences in Tokyo.

Despite a 229 percent increase in daily COVID-19 case count from the first official day of the games, athletes have turned to their social media profiles to keep themselves and their followers entertained as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics continue.

Not only for her talent on the court, but also for her dedication to her academics as a second-year medical student, one basketball sensation has made headlines.

Erica Ogwumike, a 23-year-old Nigerian-American point guard, has gone viral on TikTok for her “behind-the-scenes” films detailing how she spends her free time in the Olympic village with fans. Her first video, which she posted only three days ago, has already racked up over 5.3 million views and 1.2 million likes.

“A day at the Olympic Village!” says the narrator. Ogwumike uses the platform’s text-to-speech feature for the first time. She starts her day at 5 a.m., citing residual “jet lag,” and offers the view of the city from her room. She then makes her way downstairs to stretch and jog.

“Pray for me running these stairs,” she quips as she points the camera at a dreadful flight of steps she is ready to conquer.

Ogwumike eats breakfast at the Olympic dining hall after her workout. Tilly Kearns, an Australian water polo player, claimed she and her teammates were only given 10 minutes to eat at the lowest level of the cafeteria in a TikTok video. Despite the fact that it is not a commonly regulated protocol for all Olympians, she and her fellow Australian competitors are apparently given a short window to eat in order to reduce the danger of contracting COVID.

Ogwumike then tells viewers how she keeps both her body and mind busy by using Anki, an open-source tool popular among medical students, to create a series of digital review cards. She jokes, “Medical students already know.”

The Summer Olympic games were placed on pause during the COVID outbreak last year, according to a report from The Los Angeles Times. This is a condensed version of the information.