In viral posts, people are revealing what they do for a living and how much they are paid.

There are many different types of employment, and many people are interested in learning more about them and hearing about other people’s experiences.

A post on the “Ask Reddit” forum went popular, asking users to share what they do for a living and how much they make. Nearly 26,000 people commented and contributed to the thread, which covered a wide spectrum of vocations and pay. Here are some of the most popular comments.

1. Custodian”Master of the custodial skills. $17.50/h,” read the most popular comment from nurdboy42, which received over 16,000 votes.

Many others expressed their gratitude to the Redditor and the custodians they knew.

“Always underappreciated,” buffoonery4U remarked. “Thanks for being there.”

Another Redditor inquired about their school caretakers, adding that they were frequently adored by pupils.

Happy Camper45 says, “The custodian at my kids’ primary school is a true hero.” “He is loved by the students more than any teacher or principal.”2. Teacher in ZimbabweDaddyMyaMilan said that their monthly salary as a teacher in Zimbabwe is only $150 USD, which is insufficient.

“Like birds, we’re just live day by day,” the Redditor added. Many people commented on the salary, and HELP MANBABIESGOTME recalled their own experiences working as a teacher in Madagascar for the same rate.

3. Farmer”My earnings are barely scraping by, but I have few bills and a pleasant and meaningful life overall,” LaFilleDuMoulinier stated.

They claimed to own a small farm with an olive grove, a vegetable garden, and fruit trees and shrubs. RavensMilk_ stated that they started a mushroom farm seven years ago after leaving their previous job.

“Right now, my life couldn’t be any better,” they wrote.

QuiGinGeoff said that owning a modest olive farm to feed themselves, their family, and be a part of the community was their ambition.

Climate change has resulted in uncertain harvests, according to LaFilleDuMoulinier, who suggests diversifying the farm. While they have roughly 300 trees on their farm, they also create regional items, according to them.

Agriculture and fisheries, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency, are dependent on specific climates.

Temperature changes, on the other hand, may cause crop planting dates and habitat ranges to vary. Farmers may need to make preparations as well. This is a condensed version of the information.