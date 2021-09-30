In US Dollars, how much is 45 Billion Won? The Prize Money for the Squid Game is Expounded.

With its exhilarating plotline, dramatic plot twists, stomach-churning death scenes, and dismal picture of humanity, compelling K-drama Squid Game is set to become Netflix’s biggest-ever series.

A malevolent and mysterious organization gathers a group of 456 people who are all desperate for money and in debt, and forces them to fight to the death in order to win a large sum of money—45.6 billion South Korean won, to be exact.

The contestants, who sign a contract at the start, must successfully complete all of the games set out for them in order to win the cash reward. They’re based on classic children’s games and include anything from physical challenges like tug of war to strategic riddles. The final two players are compelled to compete in a round of Squid Game at the very end.

Here’s who won the money in the Squid Game and how much it’s worth in US dollars.

WARNING: There will be major spoilers ahead.

In US Dollars, how much is 45.6 Billion Won?

While that is definitely a significant chunk of money, it is not quite as large in US dollars.

According to current exchange rates (accurate at the time of writing), 1 South Korean won is worth 0.00084 USD.

This equates to a total prize pool of $38,393,239.20, with each participant receiving $84,195.70.

Who took home the cash prize in Netflix’s Squid Game?

Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), Kang Sae-byeok (HoYeon Jung), and Cho Sang-woo were the last three contestants after a series of bloodbaths reduced down the original competitor count (Park Hae-soo).

The three return to their room for the night after an exquisite steak meal, but Gi-hun can’t get over his resentment toward his old boyhood friend, Sang-woo, for killing an innocent guy in the previous round.

He goes up to Sae-byeok to talk tactics, not noticing she’s bleeding profusely from a wound caused by shattered glass in the last game. Before promising to take after his sick mother, she makes him pledge to look after her brother if she doesn’t make it out.

In an unexpected change of events, Gi-hun goes to the guards for assistance after noticing Sae-injuries. byeok’s This is a condensed version of the information.