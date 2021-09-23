In UN Speeches, African Leaders Condemn COVID Vaccine Disparity.

Several African leaders spoke out against gaps in COVID-19 vaccine availability at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, calling for greater international cooperation and access, according to the Associated Press.

In a speech, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that vaccines are “the greatest protection” against the pandemic’s threats, and he criticized the world’s wealthier and poorer countries’ vaccine disparity.

“It is an indictment on mankind that wealthy countries have obtained more than 82 percent of the world’s vaccination doses, while low-income countries have received fewer than 1 percent,” he stated.

Ramaphosa urged the United Nations to support a proposal that the World Health Organization’s intellectual property rights for vaccinations be temporarily revoked so that low- and middle-income countries can produce more of the doses. During his speech, Angola’s president, Joo Lourenço, described the disparity in vaccine access as “shocking,” according to the Associated Press.

“These discrepancies allow for third doses in some circumstances, while in others, such as Africa, the vast bulk of the population has yet to receive the first dose,” Lourenço explained.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Israel are among the countries that have begun or announced intentions to administer boosters.

During a weekly video news conference, Benido Impouma, a program director with the World Health Organization’s Africa program, noted that the surge in new COVID-19 cases is starting to ease in Africa, but that “this fight is far from over” with 108,000 new cases, more than 3,000 lives lost in the past week, and 16 countries still in resurgence.

“In the next months, more increases in cases should be expected,” Impouma warned. “Without universal vaccination and other public and societal measures, the continent’s fourth wave will almost certainly be the worst, the most severe yet.”

President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that the US would double its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses, with the goal of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population within the next year, during a global vaccination summit held virtually on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The action comes as a result of international leaders, assistance organizations, and. This is a condensed version of the information.