In two months, 25 children at an Afghan hospital died of malnutrition, with staff working without pay.

According to the Associated Press, the number of deaths in Kabul’s major children’s hospital demonstrate the impact of Afghanistan’s escalating malnutrition epidemic.

According to the United Nations’ World Food Program, the number of Afghans living in near-famine circumstances has grown to 8.7 million, up 3 million from earlier this year. During a weekend visit to Afghanistan, WFP Executive Director David Beasley remarked, “It’s a tragedy.”

The Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital is seeing an increase in cases of malnutrition as a result of the famine-like conditions. In addition, due to a shortage of international funding, numerous health centers around the country have reduced or closed their services. This means that families with malnourished children will have a harder time seeking treatment.

At least 25 children taken to Dr. Salahuddin Salah’s hospital in the last two months have perished, according to the Associated Press. “Most hospital employees, including physicians, nurses, and cleaning personnel, have not been paid in three months,” Salah claimed.

Since the United States and other Western countries cut off financial aid to the government following the Taliban’s takeover in August, Afghanistan’s economy has plummeted. According to the Associated Press, millions of Afghan workers have been without pay for months because the Taliban has been unable to access billions in Afghan national reserves money kept abroad.

When the Associated Press visited the hospital on Monday, there were 18 youngsters in the malnutrition unit. According to Zia Mohammed, assistant director of nursing, the ward receives about 30 new cases every week. “Our malnourished patients have multiplied day by day since two and three months,” he said.

According to the World Food Programme, the number of people on the verge of starvation has climbed to 45 million in 43 nations. This is an increase from 42 million earlier in the year.

The majority of the growth comes from Afghanistan. In Afghanistan, about 24 million people, or 60% of the population, suffer from acute hunger. By the end of the year, an estimated 3.2 million children under the age of five are likely to be malnourished.

One reason for the rise in malnutrition in Afghanistan this year is a severe drought. However, an increasing number of people are unable to purchase food due to a lack of funds.

