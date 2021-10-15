In Times Square, a massive ‘Trump Lost. No More ‘Audits” billboard appears.

In New York City’s Times Square, a billboard proclaiming that “Trump Lost” the 2020 US election has appeared.

The exact text of the exhibit is as follows: “Trump was defeated. There will be no more ‘audits.’ “in reference to former President Donald Trump’s and his supporters’ ongoing efforts to have the election results overturned.

The billboard in Times Square is one of dozens paid for by the Republicans for Voting Rights, a conservative advocacy group (RVR).

Republicans bought for a ‘Trump Lost’ billboard in Times Square pic.twitter.com/UzUYcSepIF

Strictly (@StrictlyChristo) (@StrictlyChristo) (@StrictlyChristo) (@StrictlyChristo) ( 15th of October, 2021 The Republican Accountability Project announced the $250,000 campaign in a statement on its website, saying it was part of a coordinated effort to persuade Congress to “reject frivolous audits of the 2020 election results.” The group has paid for “Trump Lost” billboards to be placed in places where talks about a 2020 election audit are still ongoing.

Georgia, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Arizona, as well as Times Square in New York City, are among them.

RVR also slammed what it called “reckless Republican calls for phony audits of the 2020 election” in a separate tweet.

The Republican Accountability Project has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

Despite the fact that Trump lost to Vice President Joe Biden in last November’s 2020 election, efforts to undermine and reverse the outcome continue.

Jenna Ellis, a former Trump lawyer, stated in an interview earlier this week that there was enough evidence to “decertify” the election results in at least five states.

Ellis did not define the nature of the evidence, and there has been no solid proof of widespread election fraud in any state across the United States to date.

Her assertions came the same week that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a vocal Trump supporter, claimed that 23,000 people in Wisconsin voted using the same prison address.

Lindell did not say where he got the information or which prison he was referring to in his assertion. He also failed to explain how 23,000 people could vote using the same address and phone number.

Despite continuous allegations of ballot fraud, another lawsuit was filed this week. This is a condensed version of the information.