In Time for Halloween, a Haunted Cave With Over 30,000 Live Bats Reopens.

Autumn is quickly arriving, bringing with it warm clothing and copper-colored leaves on the ground.

If healthful nights sipping pumpkin spice lattes aren’t your thing, you might be pleased to learn that Halloween is rapidly approaching.

And what better place to tap into your Halloween-loving dark side than an Ohio cave, which is home to the world’s longest walk-through horror house?

The Lewisburg Haunted Cave, 30 miles west of Dayton, is home to award-winning ghouls and terrors, as well as an incredible 30,000 real bats.

Walking through the limestone caves will take you 80 feet below ground to a dark underworld.

In 2018, USA Today’s Readers’ Choice survey named the facility the best haunted attraction in the country.

At 3,563 feet, the spooky subterranean adventure holds the Guinness World Record for the longest underground experience.

From September 17 through October 30, the scary caves are open from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. every Friday and Saturday night. Adult tickets are either $19 or $25 depending on the date you choose.

In addition, if you have particularly brave youngsters under the age of ten with you, their ticket will cost $10.

The Lewisburg Haunted Cave’s website may be viewed here for further information.

If you can’t make it to Ohio but enjoy being afraid, you might be interested in the news that a company is looking for people to watch horror movies for money.

In the run-up to Halloween, FinanceBuzz advertised for a Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst to compare low-budget and high-budget films.

The selected individual will receive a FitBit to track their heart rate while watching a variety of well-known horror films.

“With Halloween approaching, all streaming services and channels will begin playing some familiar fear-inducing favorites,” the business added.

“In light of the forthcoming Halloween season, we at FinanceBuzz are curious if high-budget horror films deliver more scares than low-budget horror films.”

The winner will also receive a $50 gift card to cover the costs of renting the films, in addition to being paid $1,300 to see all 13 films, which include Saw, Paranormal Activity, and The Blair Witch Project.

Applications are welcome. This is a condensed version of the information.