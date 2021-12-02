In this wild video, a cat surprises a ‘traumatized’ woman on the toilet with a live mouse.

A woman was terrified when her boyfriend’s cat brought her a live mouse while she was using the bathroom.

After seeing her other half’s pet with the tiny mouse, Elin Dafydd informed TikTok users that she has decided to “never buy a cat.”

She shared footage of the incredible meeting on social media under the handle elind20, and the ensuing video has received over 750,000 views.

Dafydd wrote accompanying the video that she started filming it after noticing the cat trying to get through the small rectangular bathroom window.

She told one of her followers, “I was simply trying to catch a cute video of her squeezing through the window.”

As the video progressed, it became clear that the cat had something in her jaws as she leapt down into the room.

The description reads, “I was in the toilet when my boyfriend’s cat decided to bring a live mouse in.”

As the cat approached the visibly astonished Dafydd, it dropped the mouse on the bathroom carpet before pawing at the afflicted animal several times, clearly toying with it.

Dafydd described the encounter as “traumatizing.” She further stated that the mouse died later, which “solidified” her determination to “never own a cat,” citing her inability to “handle with their killing things.” While the event may have deterred her from ever adopting a cat as a pet, the film received a mixed reaction online.

The clip also turned off a lot of people. “This is why I prefer dogs to cats,” mr rai94 explained. “Horrible to behold,” Kelly Cheyanne Natas remarked, while Alison McGuire said, “I’d be screaming.” Similar incidents were remembered by a few users. “A wild rabbit was once brought home by my husband’s cat and deposited under the dining table,” ChloeJane wrote. Lucas Cooper commented, “My cat does this and catches birds.”

Others attempted to justify the cat's conduct. "Cats do this to show how much they adore you," revealed SidzandSai. "They've given it to you as a present." They may become irritated if you decline." "Cats do this," Amber Smith concurred, writing.