In this viral video, exploding fireworks devastate a couple’s wedding ceremony.

The terrifying moment a couple’s inside fireworks set the entire wedding venue ablaze was captured in a viral video that went viral on social media.

The newlyweds are seen dancing alone on the dance floor in the footage, which was initially shared to Reddit’s u/whatcouldgowrong subreddit. A row of spark fountains sits next to them on the stage, which are wedding decorations that fire tall towers of sparks from a little black box.

When one of the interior spark fountains started a fire on the ceiling, which was covered with satin fabric and hanging floral arrangements, a few attendees were observed jumping out of their chairs.

Due to the height of the ceiling, one individual attempted to throw water on the fire but was unable to reach the flames. Other visitors can be heard screaming in the footage as they see the fire quickly spread across the ceiling.

When the bride and groom observed the enormous flames above them, they paused their first dance.

Spark fountains, a popular indoor firework, are regarded to be great for inside gatherings because they emit no smoke or stink. However, many fire departments around the country consider these decorations to be pyrotechnics, including the National Fire Protection Agency, which advised all fire departments to classify these ubiquitous wedding decorations as pyrotechnics.

The use of spark fountains within a venue must be pre-approved in several states. Others want pre-event licenses, which can cost up to $1,500 per permit.

As visitors sought to escape the facility, the crowds began to become louder in the footage. The flames swiftly spread across the ceiling, which is festooned with fabric, lights, and floral arrangements.

Several staff members attempted to put out the fire with fire extinguishers as visitors exited the blazing venue, but were unsuccessful. As the cloth on the ceiling crumbled while fire, the decorations hanging from the ceiling plummeted down onto the dance floor. After the majority of the guests had left, smoke quickly filled the area.

One person quipped in the thread, "Staff is walking out shaking their heads -"if this s*** occurs one more time, I swear I'm going to quit."