In this viral video, a seagull steals the limelight from a bikini-clad woman.

In a humorous video, a woman shooting herself on the beach in her bikini is outshone by a bird.

We can see her wearing a string bikini as she jogs away from the camera towards the ocean in San Diego, California, in the video published to TikTok by a user known on the app as Danielleedixonn.

The footage is interrupted by an inquisitive seagull walking by the phone, rather than focused on her slowly fading into the horizon.

The bird is filmed looking around as it walks out of frame and then back over the beach scene, with Lorde’s song “Solar Power” playing in the background.

Before the video concludes, the animal moves so close to the lens that it almost completely obscures the beach.

“Today this seagull let me know that I’m actually not the main character #sandiego,” the description reads. The video has been viewed 1.5 million times and has received 438,400 likes and nearly 4,000 shares since it was released on August 4.

@danielleedixonntoday this seagull informed me that I am not the main character #sandiego Solar Power – Lorde Many people flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the amusing clip, which can be viewed here, with the majority agreeing that it belonged in a movie.

“This is like the end credits to a 2000s comedy movie,” said one TikTok user, Loudfailure. “I love imaging you returning to your phone and watching the video and just losing it,” said another, Damdietcoke. Glonkygarlic joked: “Bird voiceover ‘oh you guys thought this movie was about her guys? Sorry to disappoint, but it isn’t the case. “If this were the end of a movie, that seagull would have definitely helped you out in some way during the movie, and this is his ending scene,” Emiwy107 observed. Melanie15munoz explained: “This is like in those movies when the comedic relief character who has like three lines is like ‘that’s t.” This is a condensed version of the information.