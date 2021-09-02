In this viral video, a puppy swells up after being attacked by a snake.

On TikTok, a video of a puppy being attacked by a snake has amassed over 100 million views.

We can see her lovely young dog has highly puffy cheeks as he blinks at the camera in the film, which was posted on the app by a TikTok designer and veterinary technician named Mariu.

The video, which you can watch here, has text overlaying it that says, “My pet was attacked by a snake,” accompanied with a crying-face emoji.

Mariu captioned the video with another crying-face emoji and the hashtag “puppy” on her account Jerrythedogo.

The video, which was published on August 3, has been seen 100.3 million times and got 19.1 million likes on social media.

Many individuals expressed their displeasure with the dog’s stunning appearance in the comments section.

“Naw, he was attacked by Disney’s animation team,” one TikTok user, KillBill, said.

“That is the nicest thing I’ve ever seen,” said another person, Noelle.

“I want to laugh so bad,” Imsorryicantfollowuallback said, “but I know I’ll end up in hell.”

“He sits there like… why does this constantly happen to me,” Claire Dijkstra typed.

“We see so many snake bites and I think they all look like Disney characters,” Peter and Jaycee, a couple who work as veterinarians, confessed.

“It’s so sad,” Dya exclaimed, “but he kinda looks adorable with big cheeks.”

“This is the strained smile white suburban dads give each other,” Nicole Gable said.

“Awwww, that poor baby,” Sharese Westmoreland added. I wish him well and wish him a swift recovery.”

Mariu posted a second video on August 7 showing the pet wrapped in a towel with an even larger face.

“My poor baby, his swelling is worse,” reads the text over the top of the video, which you can watch here.

Those who were curious about the dog’s fate will be relieved to read that he made a full recovery.

Mariu captioned a video of her other dog, Jerry, with the statement, “Jerry is missing his brother.”

