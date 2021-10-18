In this viral video, a cat has a hilarious reaction to an optical illusion.

An optical illusion is something that appears to be something other than what it actually is. Many people are perplexed by these visual trickery, and now we know that cats can be just as perplexed.

One feline’s reaction to a printed optical illusion consisting of bright geometric circles may be seen in a video submitted to TikTok by user Litto Lychee.

The cat sits on a carpet as the A4 paper holding the patterns is put up in front of it in the video, which has received over 425,000 views.

The animal waggles its tail back and forth as it studies the print-out, puzzled.

After a few moments of glancing from side to side, the cat notices the circles moving and leaps towards the image in an attempt to grab them.

“Try this on your cats and duet me [cat emoji][laughing-face emoji],” says the funny video, which you can view here. #funny #fyp #foryou #opticalillusions #catsoftiktok #catvideos #funny #fyp #foryou #opticalillusions.” Since it was posted on June 25, the humorous video has received more than 80,800 likes on Facebook.

Many people have also flocked to the comments area of the video to express their thoughts on it.

“He’s like: yeah it’s moving, that’s good,” remarked TikTok user Osa Alj. [laughing-face emoji] I’m going to kill it.” Try this on your pets, @litto lychee, and duet with me. #funny #fyp #foryou #opticalillusions #catsoftiktok #catvideos #funny #fyp #foryou #opticalillusions ♬ Dante9k – Spongebob “Whoah it works on a cat, really intriguing,” said another individual, Auracle. “Inspired!” Kailin typed. I’m on my way to get something for my cat.” “Yeah… so what it’s a photo… wait was that movement?,” Brandon Terreault wrote from the animal’s perspective. Pounce! says the animal instinct. Isn’t it simply the paper, then? “How’s it going with the paper?” “Tried this with my cats and they couldn’t care less about it/sigh oh well lol,” Daniel Sawyer shared. Wow, she believes they move like us,” Muhammed Redha exclaimed. How do these visual illusions operate, though? “Optical illusions emerge when our brain and eyes try to communicate with each other in simple language, but the interpretation becomes a little muddled,” the Queensland Brain Institute adds.

“For example, it believes something is because our eyes told it so. This is a condensed version of the information.