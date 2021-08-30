In this video from Hurricane Ida, a nurse captures chunks of roof hitting the window.

A nurse took amazing footage of the horrific moment Hurricane Ida ripped the roof off a hospital near New Orleans.

Nurse Christiane Gottbrath shared a video on her Instagram stories demonstrating the hurricane’s devastation as it passes across Louisiana.

The footage was shot at Ochsner Health’s main campus hospital in Jefferson, where patients were still being treated.

Gottbrath films the exact moment the roof of a hospital building across the street is torn away by very high winds while staring out of an upstairs window.

The ensuing debris is hurled towards the window, forcing her to retreat hastily away from it.

Similar sequences were filmed at Galliano’s Lady of the Sea General Hospital, where another part of roof was blown off.

On Sunday, Hurricane Ida made landfall, bringing massive flooding, storm surges, and deadly winds of more than 150 mph.

The bulk of the windows at Ochsner Health’s healthcare facilities are double-paned and able to withstand high-speed winds, according to the company.

However, at least two windows in patient rooms at Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland have been damaged as a result of Ida.

A portion of the roof at the St. Anne complex was destroyed, and an elevator was damaged and rendered inoperable. At this time, the institution is still treating 21 patients.

Once the hurricane has gone, these patients, along with 45 others from Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma, will be relocated.

Ochsner Health President and CEO Warner Thomas said during a press conference on Sunday that while the hurricane had caused damage and interruption, none of the hospitals had any “major” structural issues.

“There are sections of roof breaking off at a lot of our facilities,” Thomas admitted despite this.

Several hospitals across the state, especially those in the New Orleans and Bayou areas, are employing backup generators to keep any COVID-19 patients alive.

That condition contrasts sharply with that which has been observed at other hospitals across the state, where power failures have forced people being treated for the Coronavirus to be moved. This is a condensed version of the information.