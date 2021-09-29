In this video, a man heroically catches an alligator with a trash can, saying, “I Got Kids to Protect.”

A video of a guy miraculously catching a hissing alligator inside a trash bin has gone popular on social media, and the bold act of valor has amazed onlookers.

Abdul Gene Malik, a Mt. Dora, Florida resident, posted the video, which can be accessed here, on Instagram late Tuesday night. The video has gone viral in the hours since it was posted, with over 80,000 views on YouTube. The video has also been shared on other social media platforms, such as Twitter, where it has received 4.5 million views as of this writing.

The movie shows the lengths to which some people will go to get rid of scary alligators, particularly in locations where there are big alligator populations.

Malik appears to be face to face with the alligator in front of a residential building in the video. Malik moves slowly towards the alligator, pushing an open, sideways waste pail in front of him. The alligator backs away when the garbage can’s mouth draws closer to it, hissing at Malik at one point.

Malik continues the tense incident by backing the gator into a wall. Malik seizes the opportunity and flips the trash bin lid over, striking the alligator in the head. During the scuffle, the reptile falls into the garbage can by accident, and the lid closes behind him.

Malik successfully traps the gator by pulling the garbage can upright and securing the lid from behind. “I got kids to protect,” Malik wrote in the video’s caption.

During his alligator encounter, Malik was wearing sandals—specifically, a pair of Adidas slides—and shorts, which further astonished spectators.

Thousands of people have commented on the “wild” and “riveting” video in the hours since it was posted, with many saying they want to see more from Malik in the future.

“The patience,” says the speaker. The composure. The approach. All of this was accomplished while wearing slipper sandals. Tim Alberta, a writer, tweeted, “Get this man his own TV program.”

Alex Fitzpatrick echoed, “Give this man an Animal Planet show.”

Others were simply awestruck by the spectacle, especially given the fact that alligator encounters are known to be dangerous. “If you capture a gator in the slides, that gator now works for you,” Jane Coaston joked.

Many others thought the video had the potential to become a meme. This is a condensed version of the information.