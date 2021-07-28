In this video, a giant two-headed snake swallows two mice whole at the same time.

A video shows a big two-headed snake methodically digesting a pair of mice entire.

Brian Barczyk, the proprietor of The Reptarium, a zoo specializing on reptiles in Southeast Michigan, shared the incredible video on Instagram.

The two-headed snakes, known as Ben and Jerry, can be seen gradually eating a couple of enormous lifeless rats in the film.

Barczyk accompanied the video with a note stating that he is temporarily gone from the zoo and is missing all of his snakes, but that he “will be home soon.”

Since being posted to Instagram, the video has received nearly 20,000 likes, with many fans eager to learn more about Ben and Jerry.

“Do they have two digestive tracts or do they meet along the way and merge into one?” Joeforza wondered.

“How do they [the mice]not suffocate on them?” Scottlanouette wondered.

“Does this make sense? “Are they content?” Egggoat111 made a comment.

The Reptarium’s top attractions include Ben and Jerry.

The duo are four-year-old California Kingsnakes, according to Barczyk.

Kingsnakes are not venomous and are gentle once tamed, though they have been known to attack humans when surprised or threatened.

