In this touching video, a Kentucky man plays a piano tune amidst the ruins of his home, which was destroyed by a tornado.

Jordan Baize felt impelled to sit at his piano in the place where he used to live.

Baize, of Bremen, Kentucky, was one of the many victims of the storms that wreaked havoc on Kentucky this past weekend.

Whitney Brown, Baize’s sister, wrote on Facebook on December 11 that her family was safe. Then she related how she was standing in what used to be Baize’s bedroom, packing whatever she could salvage.

“Then she heard the most wonderful music,” she recalls. It sounded like music.

She went outside to see her brother playing Bill and Gloria Gaither’s There’s Something About That Name on the piano. She captured him playing in an area that was once enclosed by walls and a roof.

Brown stated, “Everything around him was broken.” “He had no idea I was filming because the piano had water damage and missing keys. Nonetheless, he used his talent to honor his God in the greatest way he knew how.” Her post has over 51,000 likes and has been shared over 95,000 times. It has gotten almost 7,000 positive comments, some from previous students and some from complete strangers.

Baize wrote on Facebook, “The kids and I are safe.” “When our home was demolished by a tornado, we were downstairs in our basement with other family members. It appears that a lot of it is missing. Physically, we’re fine, but emotionally, we’re in a lot of pain.

“We were kept safe from the storm by an all-faithful God, just as he had kept us safe from countless storms before us and will continue to do so in the future. We are praying for our friends and neighbors’ safety “Baize went on.

Later, he informed WLEX that he wanted to play the piano one last time before it was damaged any further. He stated he was with his family when he received an urgent SMS notice about the terrible weather.

“We went straight to the basement,” Baize explained. “I’m pleased we did it. We were sleeping on a mattress in the middle of the basement floor. It was a lot of noise, but it was also a lot of action.” After surviving the tornado, Baize expressed his gratitude to the news station in one word: thanks.

In a Facebook post, Baize stated, “What was meant to be a quiet, thoughtful hour seems to have offered serenity and perspective to many.” “Only God has the ability to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.