In this tear-jerking video, dogs take a sick Labrador on a walk on a wheeled bed.

An sad video of a sick Labrador being dragged along in a dog bed because she can’t walk has gone popular on the internet.

On the video, a chocolate brown Lab named Remy can be seen laying in the fluffy bed on top of a wheeled cart, which was posted to TikTok by an account called MyLabrachildren.

Two other Labradors, one brown and one blond, are positioned on either side of the beds, their leashes linked, as if they were taking their companion for a walk.

“They told I should put my dog to sleep,” says text overlaid on the video. I’m in charge of the cart. No, I said. I’ll go to any length to keep her happy.” The elderly dog can be seen barking happily while the other dogs peacefully stroll alongside her, wagging their tails.

“Remy. 20 August 2005 – 20 August 2018.” reads the text after which Remy has regretfully died away.

"Never give up on your puppy," the caption reads on the video, which was posted on October 15. "We can assist them on their trip in a number of ways." The video has received a lot of attention online since it was posted, with over 2 million views and nearly 250,000 likes as of this writing.

Many individuals have flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the cute video.

"Never put your dog to sleep unless they are in misery every day," one TikTok user, known online as Mindy Birk, commented. "Treat them the same way you would a puppy." "Your fur baby will tell you when it's time… never listen to anyone else," Connie Taylor added. "They are deserving of your undivided attention to the end." "I can watch this over and over," John Banuelos typed. "She's thanking you with her bark… she's having a good time." "People told me the same," Mary Constance stated. "I had a doxi that was 18 years old."