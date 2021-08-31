In this stunning video, astronauts have a floating pizza party in outer space.

One of life’s simple joys is a decent pizza, but have you experienced a floating slice of the fast-food classic?

A group of astronauts on board the International Space Station were treated to just that—a zero-gravity make-your-own pizza party—and video of the occasion has gone viral.

The trio can be seen on the spaceship preparing their own small pizzas by adding tomato sauce, pieces of cheese, and pepperoni in a video shot to Instagram by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

The coworkers assemble their floating pizzas in the 84-second video while laughing and attaching extra food to the base of the pizza with sauce as an adhesive.

“Floating pizza night with friends, it nearly seems like a Saturday on Earth,” the description reads.

“They say a good chef never divulges his or her secrets, but I prepared a movie so you can decide for yourself.

“Everything except pineapple; in Italy, it would be a big offense.”

The astonishing video, which can be seen here, has been viewed over 775,000 times, and many people have written comments expressing their amazement at the incredible event.

