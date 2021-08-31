In this stunning video, a luxurious bedroom is redecorated for a Labrador.

If you were to imagine a dog’s bed, it’s unlikely that it would resemble the soft double that one Labrador on TikTok is lounging in.

Ollie, the brown pet, has a bedroom fit for any luxury-loving adult, and it looks fantastic.

When his owner’s sister moved out, the family pet took over her room, according to footage posted to the social media app by Good.boy.ollie.

The video begins with a film of a girl waving as she places her suitcase in the trunk of a car, which has received over 17.8 million views.

“My sister is going out of the country and she truly thinks she’s keeping her bedroom,” reads text overlaid on the clip, which can be viewed here.

“Let’s give Ollie his own bedroom!” says the caption as the scene transitions to Ollie climbing up onto the enormous bed.

A grey quilted armchair sits in the corner of the wonderfully designed room, which features pink walls and white furniture. The dog then grabs the gorgeous pink cushion on top of it and replaces it with a dark grey one that says, “Reserved for Ollie.”

@good.boy.

Every dog deserves their own space, according to ollie. #labrador #goodboy #dogsoftiktok Jack Stauber’s Buttercup

The camera then pans to a shot of greeting cards strung on the wall using twine. With the click of a pair of hands, the bunting transforms into Ollie’s visage sporting party hats, with the message “Much better.”

“I don’t need a washing basket, I need a toy basket,” Ollie says as he drags a laundry basket out of the room with his lips.

The replacement is a light blue basket full of cuddly toys for the pet to enjoy, as well as drawers full of collars, leads, and other accessories.

The wall painting is then replaced with a portrait of the dog and a framed cursive sheet that reads, “Good boy Ollie’s Room.”

The animal is shown resting on the bed with pillows of his own face behind him in the video’s last shot.

The caption for the adorable video, which was shared on May 19, is. This is a condensed version of the information.