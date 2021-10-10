In this shocking viral video, a bridesmaid passes out at the altar during a wedding.

A wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime event for every husband and wife, but one wedding ceremony that went viral on TikTok will undoubtedly be remembered by the guests as well.

A bride and groom stand at an outdoor altar as the officiant delivers an address in the video, which was published on the app by a woman named as Dizzy Lizzy.

A bridesmaid slips into the camera from the left and faceplants onto the grass, slamming her head on the altar on the way down, throwing the beautiful scene into chaos.

As guests and members of the wedding party rush to her aid, the nearly-wed couple looks down in disbelief, as the woman slumps with her bouquet still in hand.

“#wedding #fail #weddingfail #fall #down #ouch #uhoh #CinderellaMovie #ArmaniMyWay #UltaBeautyatTarget #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fy

The video, which was posted on TikTok on September 4, has been viewed over 16.7 million times and has received over 790,000 likes.

Many individuals hurried to the comments area to share their reactions to the unsettling moment, which can be seen here, with many preferring to see the funny side of things.

@qbod 30#wedding #fail #weddingfail #fall #down #ouch #uhoh #CinderellaMovie #ArmaniMyWay #UltaBeautyatTarget #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fyp #fy Dizzy Lizzy’s original sound FlamingoAmy, a TikTok user, wrote: “”This is MY DAY, LYNDA!” exclaims the bride. “Preacher is thinking ok wait your turn funeral after,” Tann Tann said, with a string of laughing-face emojis.

“There’s always that one individual who has to be the center of attention at everything,” David Zelkowitz reflected.

Stan Sandective told the following: “I would have left her there if I could. On my day, no.” Ashley Dorl, on the other hand, was more compassionate, typing: “This occurs frequently! Ladies! When you’re standing up there, don’t lock your knees. Additionally, EAT! It’s a busy morning, but don’t forget to eat and drink!” Karentaylor9196, for example, chastised the bride and groom for their tardy reaction “Why aren’t the three people closest to you reacting? Be cautious about who’s wedding you attend.” Sheena ShiShi Marie echoed this sentiment, adding: “Nobody gave a damn about Jesus. Is the bride her friend at all? Like Jesus, for example. I’d be skeptical. This is a condensed version of the information.