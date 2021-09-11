In this shocking video, a dog pulls a knife on a woman.

The reaction of a dog to his owner faking to pass out has gone viral.

No, this isn’t a video of a devoted service dog saving a life—the video has amassed more than 8.4 million views because the dog decides to get a huge knife and allegedly “stab” his master.

We can see a woman named Haley standing in her kitchen with her dog Dunkin in the video, which she posted to her Instagram account Thedeeckendogs.

She then sits on the floor and imitates choking, with the caption “Seeing what my dog would do if I choked” overlaid on top of the footage.

Haley then collapses on her side, as if unconscious, and the dog rushes over to examine her as the words “Stop playing” appear on the screen. Stop messing with your sock, I said. Okay, I’m going to fetch the slicer.”

The animal then goes around the kitchen, returning with a knife in his mouth.

“You stabbed me, fking son of a bh,” Haley exclaims, leaping to her feet.

She then takes a step back as Dunkin pursues her with the knife, which she manages to snag from him.

"Why he WHIP IT OUT LIKE THAT," she captioned the surprising video, which you can watch here.

Although the video may be disturbing to some, Haley is a dog trainer, and her actions were led by her.

Since it was posted on September 10, the video has received a lot of attention online, with 1.8 million likes.

Over 28,000 comments have been placed beneath the video, many of which express surprise at the dog’s conduct.

“Sorry I can’t come into work today my dog stabbed me with a knife,” tweeted one TikTok user, McKayla.

Jalen Scott, for example, added, “Marley and Me hood version.”

“Odds of being shanked by your dog is rare… but never zero,” Puddin Cup wrote beside a string of laughing-face emoji.

“As your spouse is leafing away in handcuffs,” Marvin Bland joked. It wasn’t me, I swear! The canine! Her death was caused by the dog. This is a condensed version of the information.