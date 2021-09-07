In this lovely video, a baby is given glasses to help him see well for the first time.

An extraordinary video of a baby girl being able to see clearly for the first time has gone popular online, with 2.8 million views.

The video, which was submitted to TikTok by Stressinducedtwitch, shows a young blonde toddler being held in a man’s arms in an opticians, dressed in a floral outfit with a bow in her hair.

The voice of a lady may then be heard saying, “Hello gorgeous girl, how are you doing?”

She then puts a pair of pink glasses on the baby, leaving her open-mouthed and her eyes enlarging with excitement.

“Can you see so well?” the woman asks. as the small girl smiles broadly and looks about the room

“Seeing clearly for the 1st time!” wrote Stressinducedtwitch in the video’s caption, which can be viewed here. #tiktokbabies #foryou.”

“She got her eyes dilated with drops to check for requiring spectacles sister wears glasses that’s why we checked *no other signs that she needed them,” the video author continued.

For the first time, I can see clearly! original sound – stressinducedtwitch #babiesoftiktok #foryou

Since it was posted on August 29, the video has received a lot of attention online, with 576,900 people liking it.

Over 3,500 comments have been placed below the video, with many individuals expressing their joy at the touching footage.

“Oh my gosh!” wrote one TikTok user, Taya. “How adorable is her!” she said, accompanied by a slew of heart-eyed emojis.

“My daughter has been in glass since she was 9 months old,” User7745593127954 stated. She is now 33 years old. God bless the doctors who are so kind to our children.”

“I got glasses when I was in seventh grade,” LaLa Schiavone wrote. Dirt, trees, and signs were all visible. What a difference a year makes!”

“My father was an optician, and fitting youngsters for glasses was his greatest favorite thing ever!!,” Alyssa Iddings typed.

“As a licensed optician, I have to say this is my most favorite part of my job!!,” Aweave07 said.

“I adore this!” exclaimed Tammy Waldrep Fowler. When my granddaughter received hers, she turned to her mother and said… Mommy, you’re stunning!”

“I received my first spectacles at age 9, and the first thing I saw was a tree… never going to,” Danny GG said. This is a condensed version of the information.