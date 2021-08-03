In this incredible viral video, a woman cuddles a large ostrich.

The best friendships are those that transcend our differences, and no couple better exemplifies this than one woman’s bond with her ostrich.

Wendy Adriaens, also known as wendy adriaens on TikTok, released a video of herself and one of her pet ostichs engaged in an embrace.

The film opens with Adriaens, dubbed “The Ostrich Whisperer,” standing in a muddy enclosure with a giant white blanket held aloft.

Before the video turns to woman seated and the animal lowering itself to sit beside her, the large bird can be seen walking towards her.

Adriaens, who is from Wuustwezel, Belgium, moves closer, hugging the bird as it rests its long neck on her shoulder and she massages it affectionately.

“I really love my life #ostrich #cool #routine #coolbird,” she said in the caption of the touching photo, which was shared on February 6.

The video, which can be viewed here, has received 23.8 million views and 5.2 million likes since its release.

Many individuals flocked to the comments section to express their feelings about the video.

“No wait stop this is my favorite animal please may I say hello?” wrote Ellie Dobleske on TikTok.

Marina, for example, remarked, “The most tranquil video I have ever watched.” It’s inspiring to see the tranquility and beauty in this video.”

“I had never seen a relaxed ostrich till now,” Shana Lacasse said. “Impressive the connection you have.”

“The chicken over there like ‘you wish that was you huh’,” Faith Daughtr typed. “However, this is lovelyll.”

With a crying face emoji, Jayden Brewer exclaimed, “Chill, I can’t have every animal in the world.”

“I’m sorry, the way his/her neck bent at the end, I laughed in awwww,” Jack Trades said.

“Last night I had a dream I had my own ostrich and this is on my fyp,” Externa said.

Ostriches, however, should be addressed with caution, despite Adriaens’ portrayal of them as straightforward.

Ostriches, however, should be addressed with caution, despite Adriaens' portrayal of them as straightforward.

The flightless birds are described by National Geographic as strong runners who can "sprint up to 43 miles per hour and run over."