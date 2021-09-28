In this incredible viral video, a dolphin protects divers from a shark.

A video of divers allegedly protecting themselves from a shark in the water has gone viral, with over 2.2 million views.

A dolphin swims alongside two divers in the video, which was submitted to TikTok by diver Kayleigh Grant on September 6.

“We were swimming with a nice rough toothed dolphin when suddenly a shark appeared,” says text overlaid on the video.

The narrative then describes a big Oceanic whitetip shark approaching Grant, saying, “The shark came in close to investigate.”

Although this shark was kind, the dolphin was anxious about our safety.

“The dolphin seemed to try to defend us from the shark by circling and vocalizing,” Grant, a certified dive instructor located in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, continued.

“The dolphin would herd us together in a ball for safety!” the text adds to the footage of the dolphin swimming around the two at high speed. What a lovely spirit. I wish we all cared about this wonderful dolphin as much as he does.”

“What a sweet #dolphin [cute-face emoji] #hawaii #shark,” Grant captioned the remarkable footage, which can be viewed here.

The video has received a lot of attention online, with over 600,800 likes. Over 5,600 individuals have also raced to the comments area to express their opinions on the animal’s behavior.

“Sharks are quite friendly, the footage we tend to see is of them hunting, this is just a curious sea puppy,” one TikTok user, KK, remarked.

“God placed different creatures across the Earth to protect us,” said another participant, Manos Panagiotou.

“And we are literally polluting their home,” Frankaistcool added. This makes me very sad.”

“Dolphins are widely recognized for protecting humans from danger, especially sharks,” Misty typed. They’re amazing creatures!”

“Whenever I see dolphins in the water, I always feel safe,” Julian explained.

“I think we don’t deserve dogs or dolphins now,” Lauren exclaimed, “because this is too sweet.”

“Dolphins are highly intuitive like horses, they can feel your energy and will do anything to defend you if they trust you,” Holisitic Chef Niki added.

"Dolphins are known to bash their hard," Tristin Brasket explained.