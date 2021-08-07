In this incredible video, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson lookalikes cosplay together.

Due to their remarkable likeness to Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson, a pair of cosplayers have taken the internet by storm.

Kate Shumskaya, a Russian actress, frequently posts content dressed as the Black Widow actress, including wearing her Natasha Romanoff outfits.

Shumskaya wears a red wig to mimic the Avenger from the Marvel Universe and posts clips to TikTok, which often receive millions of views.

However, people were enthralled by a video she posted on Wednesday in which she collaborated with fellow doppelganger Anastasyia Prichinina, who is a dead ringer for Australian actress Margot Robbie.

Prichinina’s social media profiles are littered with her own films in which she portrays the Wolf of Wall Street actress, typically dressed as Harley Quinn from the Suicide Squad.

The duo first gaze at the camera in casual dress with no make-up in Wednesday’s video, which can be seen here. They spin around in perfect rhythm with the music, and the clip is edited so they seem in full hair, make-up, and costumes.

Shumskaya is wearing Romanoff’s characteristic attire from the latest movie, which was released earlier in 2021, while Prichinina is sporting Quinn’s signature pigtails and a facial tattoo.

“Who do you choose?” Shumskaya, 24, questioned in the video. “DC or Marvel,” the captions above their heads said.

Who are you going to pick?

People were blown away by their similarities to the A-listers, and the video has been seen over 34 million times.

Sam Wilson thought to himself, “There’s no way that’s not the real Margot Robbie.”

“Wow, she truly does look like Margot,” Cameron Kozak observed.

“How could someone who looks just like Scarlett know someone who looks precisely like Margot?” Arkanear wondered.

“The best Harley and Black Widow doppelganger I’ve ever seen,” Jessica Vill said.

“You’re telling me this ain’t Margot and Scar?” Daechell Wilson inquired.

Prichinina also posted a video of the two together on her TikTok profile, implying who would win in a fight between the characters.

