In this incredible video, Kanye West levitates out of a stadium during the livestream of his album ‘Donda.’

On Thursday, Kanye West made the second webcast of his highly anticipated album, Donda, a particularly dramatic event, levitating hundreds of feet in the air.

The artist and fashion designer drew a large crowd back to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a second listening event for the long-awaited album, which fans could also watch online.

West unveiled an enhanced version of Donda after relocating into the stadium to finish work on the album following his July 22 listening party and livestream at the same venue.

And the star made the moment visually dramatic by being surrounded by a mob of people in the stadium’s middle while a spotlight was shone on him.

The father-of-four saved his biggest moment for last, lying on his back on a wire hundreds of feet in the air while his single, “No Child Left Behind,” played.

Members of the audience were heard reacting in awe in videos of the unbelievable moment as West was carried high above the crowd while the dramatic chords of the tune rang out over the stadium.

Kim Kardashian, West’s estranged wife, was also in attendance at the event and uploaded footage from her vantage point with the simple caption “#DONDA.”

According to Pitchfork, the album, which was livestreamed on Apple Music, included a handful of songs that were previously released at a July 22 listening session, along with some revisions and a new track order.

According to Pitchfork, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, Jay Electronica, and The Weeknd were among the artists featured on the night’s playlist.

Jay-Z was overheard at a previous listening event slamming West for his support of former President Donald Trump.

West was an ardent supporter of Trump during his presidency, before waging a failed campaign against him in 2020.

And Jay-Z ridiculed West while making a surprise appearance on one of the album’s tracks, despite the fact that their friendship has soured in recent years.

