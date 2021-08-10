In this incredible video, a woman appears to switch eyes with her Dalmatian.

Dogs are said to look exactly like their owners, and one woman and her Dalmatian on TikTok prove this belief.

Caroline Gregory, also known as Carolinegregory on the app, shared footage to the app showing how the blonde TikTok founder bears a striking likeness to her spotted dog: they both have different colored eyes.

Gregory, who works as a model in Atlanta, starts the video by focusing in on her eyes, revealing that one is blue and the other is brown.

“That awkward moment when you and your dog switch an eye,” the text overlaid on the video reads. The camera then cuts to her Dalmatian puppy, who is sat on the floor, looking up at his owner.

One of the lovely pooch’s eyes is milky blue, while the other is dark brown.

Gregory wrote “Awk…” alongside an emoji with a raised eyebrow and a bewildered smile in the caption of the remarkable video, which you can view here.

The model has received 1.5 million views and 339,600 likes as a result of their resemblance.

Many people went to the comments section to give their thoughts on the cute video.

“When people say owners look like their dogs, they aren’t lying,” addi sweeney wrote. “You literally have the coolest eyes you’re so lucky,” swagmoneyrach added. Dannytaris joked: “Now you have to find a guy with the same colors.” Daviddfisher joked: “You took ‘if only you could see things through my eyes.’ Too literal.” Yourlocalsociopath0 suggested:

Heterochromia is a condition in which you have two different colored eyes.

“Most of the time, it doesn’t cause any problems,” according to Webmd.com. Hillspet.com states that in dogs, “a lack of melanin causes one of their eyes to appear blue or bluish-white.”

“In dogs, heterochromia is frequently inherited. This is a condensed version of the information.