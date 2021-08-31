In this incredible video, a man demonstrates how he plays with a deaf and blind dog.

A video of a man playing with his deaf and blind dog went viral on the internet.

Aiden Mann shared a video to TikTok in which he can be seen at home playing with his white Australian Shepherd dog while another brown dog looks on.

“How do you play with a deaf and blind dog?” the overlay text wonders in the cute film.

The owner is then seen massaging the dog’s head in his living room while the animal leaps around in the video, which you can view here.

He then grabs Plum, the dog, by her fur and moves her about before scooping her up as she wriggles around in delight.

He then returns the animal to the floor and, on his hands and knees, runs after her as the white dog leaps about wagging her tail.

Mann explained in a previous episode that he got Plum after seeing an ad on Craigslist that read, “Someone come and get this deaf and blind dog before I euthanize her.”

Mann chose to adopt the animal after she was taken into the veterinary clinic where he works as an assistant.

“Just like that #plum #deaf #blind,” Mann captioned the photo of him interacting with the pet.

The video, which was uploaded to TikTok on February 28, has received a lot of attention online, with over 425,700 views and more than 84,100 likes.

Many people flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the touching video.

“How does she know where the couch is?” wrote Charlotte Karlsen. But you’re all so cute.”

“Why did this make me emotional dammit lol,” Nick said.

“This brought the biggest smile on my face!” MelissaT8014 typed.

“I had a deaf dog who turned blind, and we treated him mainly like a normal dog, and he found a way to survive, and he was loved,” Sophie Hines said.

“Gosh, this is really cute!” exclaimed Elena B. With our deaf dog, we play in a similar way. Plum is eerily similar to my Snowball.”

“I’m cryingggg WTF haha that was so,” Evelyn Sheehan said. This is a condensed version of the information.