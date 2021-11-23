In this incredible video, a Bald Eagle snatches a shark from a fishing man.

It’s fortunate that one specific fishing excursion was captured on camera since life sometimes present moments that are impossible to describe.

Why? Because a bald eagle swooped in and took Chad Rissman’s and his uncle Darren Vick’s fish as they were reeling in a shark they had hooked at the Dudendin Causeway in Florida.

Vick detailed the situation to Fox 13 News: “We’re just sitting around chatting. The line became tense and slack.” Rissman went on to say: “My uncle was about to grab the line as I was reeling it in. I promised I’d get a grip of the shark as the leader approached.” As if capturing the small predator wasn’t thrilling enough, another dreaded animal kingdom ruler, a bald eagle, swooped in to capture the fish for itself.

Rissman’s wife Amanda posted video of the occurrence to her TikTok account Amandarnhot with the caption: “When you catch a Shark and the Eagle gets the reward! #clearwaterflorida #clearwaterbeach #florida #floridaman #fishing #fishinglife #fisherman #clearwaterflorida #clearwaterbeach #florida #floridaman” The film, which can be viewed here, is described by Vick as “brushing the greatness of the country into one picture and one experience.” @amandarnhot When you catch a Shark and the Eagle gets the prize! #clearwaterflorida #clearwaterbeach #florida #floridaman #fishing #fishinglife #fisherman #clearwaterflorida #clearwaterbeach #florida #floridaman ♬ Goldfield Ghost Town – Fishing in the Dark “The way everything matched up, the sunset; I couldn’t have wished for a finer time,” Rissman remarked. The two were able to cut the line and get the hook away from the eagle, and the bird sat on the beach for 20 minutes devouring the shark.

Jenn Antis Haskins, an online user, remarked in response to the TikTok footage: “I have a thing for bald eagles!! This is fantastic.” Bethany Hopoate, another witness, added: “And he’s just staring at you, as if to say, “What do you think you’re doing?” That’s what I’m having for dinner!” User502656737800 entered the following text: “This is fantastic..!! Thanks buddy, wonderful catch… now get in my gut…!! says the eagle.” Two bald eagles were recently seen fighting in a Minnesota street, prompting law authorities to respond.

