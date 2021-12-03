In this impressive video, Dad can play ‘Any Song’ on the piano by ear in 30 seconds.

In a popular video, a young woman claims her father can learn any song by ear in less than a minute, and she uses a Doja Cat track to prove it.

Liza Kaye uploaded a video of her father, Bruce, to TikTok five days ago, and the video has already received over 4.5 million views.

Bruce Kaye, a Texas native, is not a professional musician, but he does have industry ties. He is an entertainment attorney who works with established performers in the modern, urban, and hip hop genres, according to his LinkedIn profile.

At the opening of the video, his daughter, who works in artist management in Los Angeles, played Doja Cat’s song “Need to Know” to him from her phone. The TikTok favorite may be familiar to Gen Z, but knowing how to play it is an another story.

Bruce is shown in the video paying close attention as the lyrics “I don’t really have no type, I just want to f*** all night” play. He lowers his head to have a better understanding, then begins to play it on the piano, touching a few keys to see whether they match.

Liza asks, “All right, you got it?” “I believe so,” he says.

Bruce then replays the song, which sounds identical to the Doja Cat original. More than 840,000 people have liked the video, and 10,000 people have commented on it. The majority of the comments praise his abilities, with several TikTokers even requesting that he do new things in future videos.

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

@lzkaye2

My father can play any instrument by ear!! #foryoupage #fyp #pianist #needtoknow Liza Kaye’s original sound “Absolutely wonderful,” said Spotify’s official TikTok account.

Tinx, a popular TikToker, wrote, “He’s our dad now.”

One TikTok user said, “Your dad is pure talent.”

Liza has already shared a follow-up video of her father performing Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby.” She sends her request through text message this time, and Bruce responds: “That’s a simple tune. Give me five.” Then, like before, he is shown flawlessly performing the pop tune.

Bruce may be unfamiliar with the concept of going viral on TikTok. This is a condensed version of the information.