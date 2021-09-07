In this horrifying video, the groom mistook his bridesmaid for his bride.

In an agonizing moment that has gone viral, a man on a “blind marriage” reality show confused a bridesmaid for his bride.

On Monday night’s edition of Married At First Sight U.K., participant Adam Aveling made the humiliating gaffe while waiting at the alter for his future wife, leaving fans cringing.

A team of experts matches two complete strangers to tie the knot on their first meeting in the popular E4 reality show. After then, the new couples live together for a while before deciding whether or not to continue their marriage.

On Monday night’s show, when his bride’s first bridesmaid walked down the aisle towards him, the apprehensive groom said, “Wow!”

Aveling continues, thinking the woman is his soon-to-be wife: “Hi, great to meet you.”

To add insult to injury, Adam’s father interjects, saying, “That’s the bridesmaid, Adam!” “It was a false alarm.”

Aveling then turns away, embarrassed, and waits for his wife, Tayah, who, thankfully, has the same reaction when she walks down the aisle.

The humiliating event elicited a big response from spectators, who rushed to Twitter to express their displeasure with Aveling.

One tweet says, “That awkward moment when Adam believed the bridesmaid was the bride #MAFSUK.”

This is just incredible. I’m going to die hahahahah. https://t.co/ah1cN3Dz48

Chris Hughes (@chrishughes 22) (@chrishughes 22) (@chrishughes 22) (@ 7th of September, 2021

“This is frickin outstanding,” Chris Hughes, a Love Island contestant, commented. I’m going to die hahahahah.”

Curtis Woodhouse, an athlete, commented, “This is great.”

“I must have seen this 1000 times and still adore it,” Welsh TV star Jordan Davies tweeted.

“The anxieties have obviously kicked in and it’s hard to wrap my brain around,” Aveling remarked on the episode, referring to his blind marriage.

“I’ll be talking about this day for the rest of my life if everything goes well.”

Meanwhile, after Monday night’s program aired, his new wife Tayah Victoria spoke out about her experience on the show.

