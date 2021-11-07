In this hilarious viral video, a puppy repeatedly tries to swim in a little bowl.

A video of a little Dachshund attempting to swim in a water dish has received nearly 20 million views on YouTube.

The dog can be seen lying with her rear legs in a water bowl on a garden patio in the video, which was published on TikTok by an account called Ember weenie.

Ember, the adorable dog, then curls up inside the bowl, which then humorously topples over.

Unfazed, the animal attempts again as a puzzled West Highland White Terrier looks on.

The video concludes with an image of the pet safely ensconced within the makeshift paddling pool.

The cute video, which you can watch here, is titled: “Today’s edition of: if it fits, it swims. #puppiesoftiktok #dachshundsoftiktok #minidachshund #fyp #dachshund #puppy #dog #foryoupage #viral #puppiesoftiktok #dachshundsoftiktok #minidachshund” Since it was posted on July 6, the video has gotten a lot of attention, with 2.7 million likes and 19.5 million views.

In addition, the adorable video has received almost 19,200 comments.

Today’s episode of @ember weenieon: if I fits, I swims #puppiesoftiktok #dachshundsoftiktok #minidachshund #fyp #dachshund #puppy #dog #foryoupage #viral #puppiesoftiktok #dachshundsoftiktok #minidachshund Dirty Heads on Vacation Many others urged the dog owner to buy Ember a pool of her own, like Carmen, who remarked on TikTok, “Someone get her a pool.” “Y’all she did get the dog a pool she shows it in one of her vids however it is nice seeing the dog in the water cup,” another person, What’s Up, said in response. Lindsey b guffawed: “The way she reacted when she was touched by ice. What was that, she wondered. Okay, I’ll give it another shot.” With a string of laughing-face emojis, Samantha exclaimed, “Oh my my this pooch such a lil [little]water luvin baby… ha even in the water dish I don’t think she could ask much harder.”

“O yes… a little chill before starting the day,” Patricia Scott typed.

N3waccoun revealed the following: “So priceless. My dachshund is black. So obstinate, and yet so flawless.” “So precious that the tiny fur baby is attempting to fit into the bowl,” Workout21 said. If you enjoy seeing Dachshunds take a dip, this is the video for you. This is a condensed version of the information.