In this hilarious viral video, a man staring at his phone sits at the wrong table with a stranger.

Simply looking up on the subway or in a café will reveal that many individuals are riveted to their devices.

However, while these gadgets can be a great way to connect and access content, using them in public means people are less conscious of their surroundings, as one young man on TikTok discovered.

A video capturing the awkward moment when a man seated at the wrong table at a cafe because he was interested in his phone has gone viral, with over 16.6 million views.

Tyler Titsworth, who ironically shot the footage on his smartphone, uploaded it to the app.

It opens with Titsworth’s pal, who is seated across from a middle-aged male at a booth, looking down at his device.

“When you come back from the bathroom and never glance up,” says text overlaid on the video, which can be seen here.

“Hey bro!” Titsworth can then be heard saying. This causes the friend to look up, a surprised expression on his face as he learns that the TikToker is actually sitting in a separate booth behind the man.

He then swaps tables, giggling in embarrassment, before approaching to the obviously older man and saying, “I’m really sorry buddy.” I thought I had already past him.” @titsworth93 original sound – Tyler Titsworth #strangerdanger #myfinALLYmoment incorrect seat dude #strangerdanger #myfinALLYmoment “Wrong seat bro [laughing-face emoji] #strangerdanger #myfinALLYmoment,” says the amusing video, which you can view here. Since it was posted on November 12, the video has gotten a lot of attention on social media, with 3.1 million likes.

The video has also gotten a lot of attention, with over 15,400 comments from those who are amused by the situation.

“You see he’s a true friend when he first starts recording you,” one Twitter user, Matthew 2.2_, commented.

"I've done that with a car once," another individual, Kaitandjoshohmygosh, commented. "It's the most degrading thing I've ever done." Ladybugg07, on the other hand, couldn't see the humor, saying, "Jesus Christ. Raise your head from your phone. It's not even amusing. It's incomprehensible." "The fact that he simply left you sit there," Jorrdanbaker wrote alongside a slew of crying-face emojis. "I would just videotape my companion until," Thatselamhaile revealed.