In this hilarious viral video, a Husky fights being put in the bath.

Most humans enjoy taking a bath, but one husky on TikTok had a very different perspective on the possibility of a relaxing dip.

A huge dog named Winter can be seen doing everything she can to avoid getting into the tub in a video that has gone viral on the app with over 17.7 million views.

The video begins with a woman carrying Winter along the corridor while her limbs flail about, as shared by an account called Winterthehuskymalamute.

The cat struggles to squirm free, and the camera turns to her being pulled backwards into the bathroom as she tries to flee with all her might.

“Bath time!” reads the text overlaid on the clip, which can be seen here. “Every single time!” “Huskies versus bathes at home she’s different at the spa #dogbath #dogspa #comedy #dogsoftiktok #fyp #female #spa,” Winterthehuskymalamute captioned the dramatic film. Since it was posted on April 30, the humorous video has received over 1.9 million likes and 111,000 shares on social media.

Many people have expressed their opinions on the amusing video in the comments area.

Bigtrev1991, a TikTok member, wrote: "On our walks, my lab rushes herself into the river or lake, but the bathroom is a level 10 no go area." "He's like a toddler who doesn't like to bathe (it's the worst) and I have siblings," another user named I Know All Dog Breeds Doggie said. "My dog hates it as well, your very powerful," Aliali321658996544 said. "It's really relatable every time we bathe our dogs," Wolf Forever Home said. "That's really hilarious," Liz said, "I think a lot of pets are like that." "Lol their faith was broken the instant his paws contacted the water when I eventually got him in," Seumas Mac and Toisic said. "That dog had more tantrums than a child," Shepard360 observed. "That dog weighs more pounds than me- (funny, no one weighs more than me)," Gvqil said. "My dog when he doesn't want to take a bath lol his two worst fears," Cherietaylor346 said.