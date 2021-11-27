In this hilarious viral video, a Golden Retriever stares at a man in the mirror.

A video of a golden retriever appearing in a mirror to stare at a man has gone viral online, with over 7.5 million views.

The video begins with a man sitting in his living room, looking into his camera, and was shared to TikTok by an account called Beaunosebones.

“The chances of getting killed by a Golden Retriever are very low…” says the text overlaid on the amusing video.

The camera then swings around to be aimed down a corridor before zooming in on a dressing table mirror in a room at the end of the corridor.

The head of a dog then appears, staring intently into the camera.

“But never zero,” the sentence continues.

The caption for the amusing video, which you can view here, is: “I had to re-upload this sound. #fyp #foryoupage #dog #goldenretriever #puppy #dogsofttiktok” The video has attracted a lot of attention online since it was posted on October 23. It has been liked by 719,400 people and shared over 23,900 times.

@beaunosebones

I have to re-upload this sound. #fyp #foryoupage #dogsofttiktok #puppy #goldenretriever ollie’s original sound Many online users have also left their thoughts on the amusing video in the comments area.

Oscar and Taylor, a TikTok user, wrote: “It’d be like being assaulted by Winnie the Pooh.”

“The way his head just gently pops up,” another person, Imnotyourdad69, remarked.

“Why is he staring at you through the mirror though… that’s weird,” Misspetunia said, accompanied by a slew of laughing-face emojis.

“The way he looks in the mirror is just adorable,” Lexi 3 exclaimed.

Sammi Alexander had a thought: “Do all goldens do that thing where they glance in the mirror at you? Because mine is the only one that does.” Believeinmagix4 penned the following: “He worried me, to be honest. He seemed like he was about to run away.” Harry revealed: “I wouldn’t be concerned in the least. In the mirror, he lives. How is he going to get out of this?” “I didn’t even notice I was gazing at the dog bed until you zoomed in,” Sloth kittie13 said. Another dog, on the other hand, recently became viral for a considerably less frightening reason: leaping into a bush repeatedly.

In the TikTok video, the Bernese Mountain Dog puppy, Weller, can be seen having the time of his life in the purest of ways. This is a condensed version of the information.