In this hilarious viral video, a German Shepherd attacks a vacuum cleaner to save its owner.

In America, German Shepherds are one of the most popular dog breeds.

Apart from being terrific with families, they are also popular with the military and make excellent guard dogs.

When they were deployed to search for and rescue individuals amid the debris of the World Trade Center in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the huge animal, sometimes known as an Alsatian, became a national hero.

As a result, when a German Shephard witnessed his owner being attacked by a vacuum machine, the dog naturally tried to intervene.

A man puts up the vacuum head towards his head while it creates a loud suction noise in footage published to TikTok by an account called Novikovsv, which has already gone viral after being seen a remarkable 19.3 million times.

He then imitates an attack by shouting and wrestling with the equipment.

The animal, which is sitting nearby, leaps into action and begins barking loudly before ripping the hoover head from the man’s grip.

The dog stops barking and relaxes only after the man stops shouting and pets the dog’s head.

The video, which can be viewed here, has received a lot of attention online since it was published on October 18 and has been liked by over 2.2 million people and shared over 111,400 times.

Many people flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the amusing video and the dog’s rapid reactions.

“You just validated ALL of his concerns,” one TikTok user, Bob The Drag Queen, said.

“I KNEW IT WAS AN EVIL MONSTER!!!” added another individual, Dead Darkness, typing from the perspective of the dog.

“I TRIED TO TELL YOU THE ENTIRE TIME BUT DID YOU LISTEN?” wrote Barndon Smyth, echoing similar sentiment.

“He stood up even though he was terrified,” Cool Koala said.

“Dog was terrified for his life but was eager to fight for your life,” user3169943934234 noted.

“That’s why they call them a man’s best friend,” Coolgamerboy39 exclaimed.

“Awww how cute your little one thought you were getting wounded,” Brandy Hagler said.

“My dog would have gone away while crapping all over my floor and,” Bisonalow claimed. This is a condensed version of the information.