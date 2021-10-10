In this hilarious viral video, a dog refuses to walk and is dragged through the park.

We all get lazy and can’t be bothered with daily responsibilities from time to time, and it appears that dogs are no exception.

A chow chow can be seen being disobedient on a walk in a popular video submitted to TikTok by a woman named Coco, and the internet finds it extremely relatable.

The fluffy puppy can be seen laying on a path in Central Park, New York, in the video, which was posted on October 5.

The dog looks unconcerned as it slides past the camera operator on its stomach, being dragged along by a guy on a leash.

Passers-by are seen watching and smiling, while the dog’s owner appears uncomfortable.

“This is why I adore Central Park,” reads text overlaid on the film, which has now been seen 6.5 million times.

“This dog is me going for a stroll with my boyfriend #dog,” Coco captioned the amusing video, which you can watch here.

The video has received a lot of attention on the internet, with 595,900 likes and 29,800 shares.

This dog represents me going on a walk with my lover. Cavendish Music – Funny Song Many individuals flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the amusing incident.

“The dog said no,” wrote CoCo, a TikTok user.

“Actual footage of my spouse dragging me out of the house to engage with other humans,” User279484547995 wrote.

“This pip made 100 percent of the folks walking by grin,” CassandraMarino said.

“When my parents forced me to hang out outside my bedroom,” Vanessa Senjaya typed.

“My spouse dragged me out of Target,” Mylove Isallyours revealed.

“Chow chows are all the same obstinate as hell,” said user8825911047082.

“I have a chow chow, so this is really identifiable,” Annemijn Gerris said.

“Great clip… need more of this type of stuff…” exclaimed User7951366496025.

“Me on my way to the gym,” Candylover89 joked.

Jeyanna7 clarified: “Just eat whatever you want. I, too, received one…” Another dog’s poor behavior recently went viral on TikTok; the husky was kicked out of daycare for lying on other dogs’ backs.

