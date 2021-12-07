In this hilarious viral video, a dog is wrapped up like a Christmas present.

Dogs aren’t just for Christmas; they’re for life. One family pet, on the other hand, has gone viral after being wrapped as a gift in a video that is both adorable and humorous.

The clip, which was posted to TikTok by Scott Hubbard, also known as Scottyhubs, has been viewed 37.5 million times. Hubbard begins by strewing a roll of wrapping paper, a red confetti bow, and tape across a carpet.

The man holding the bow is later seen with a little dog sitting on a sofa, cocking his head in bewilderment.

The camera then turns to a man rolling out wrapping paper, followed by a pet lying on his back on top of it.

The pet owner cuts the paper and wraps it around the small dog, tapes it together, and then places the bow on top of the animal’s head.

The ultimate result shows the dog giggling and ready to be placed under the Christmas tree—so cute!

“It is time [love heart emoji]#tiktokholidays #christmas #dog,” Hubbard captioned the adorable video, which you can view below.

Since it was shared on November 17, the amusing video has received a lot of attention online, with 4.4 million likes and 409,600 shares.

Many individuals also left their thoughts on the amusing video in the comments area.

“I am ready to accept this present!” wrote Isabella Latorre, a TikTok user.

Jessica Monntes, another person, added: “I believe your dogs have become ill. The fact that he just stood there and let it happen, “A line of laughing-face emojis was also included.

“Best present ever and cutest,” Maximiss33 said.

“Another thing I want for Christmas,” Caitlin typed, while HarrietBeth91 said, “Awww what a happy cute pup.”

It was dubbed the “cutest pupparito present ever” by Amanda N Brown.

“That puppy is very cute, especially when it’s wrapped up in it and has a ribbon on it,” Sophiem said.

“You don’t know how much it improved my day [heart-eyed emoji] [smiley face emoji],” Katy Cat exclaimed.

