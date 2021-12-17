In this hilarious viral video, a dog howls on a video call with a canine pal.

Due to the pandemic’s quarantine, many of us have gotten familiar with video conferencing platforms like Zoom or Facetime.

However, according to a recently famous TikTok video, it wasn’t just humans who got in on the fun.

A giant fluffy dog jumps up in a living room and howls at the large TV in the video, which was submitted to the app by Sumoflifeofficial.

Why? Because there’s a giant white dog screaming back at him on the television. “So my dog FaceTimed his friend today,” says the text overlaid on the video. The video was first published on TikTok on January 25, with the description “Quarantine is getting to skib.” With 787,200 views and more than 135,800 likes, the post was a big hit.

On December 8, it was shared to the popular Instagram meme account Pubity, where it has had over 8.7 million views and 685,000 likes.

Many people flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the cute video.

a unique sound – Deconstructing Pseudotherapy “Dogs are having zoom meetings and bots are hunting for partners in the comments,” one social media user, Eliasherrera1, commented. “Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa “Are we not going to argue about the proportions of fire place vs. tv?” commented another individual, Chilly hoe. “It appears that the pandemic has really showed us how loving and smart dogs are,” Lookitdawg wrote. “Oh my god, I’m watching this with my Malawolf…he starts, then gets the other Malamute going, who gets the two Huskies going…” said Doc Lexi. “I’ve started a dog choir.” “They’re both making some solid points, too,” Mikeymandich said. “My dog doesn’t even understand television,” Arinimukherjee confessed. “I feel like Riko would be like ‘no thanks mum and come and hug’ and Milo would be like ‘omg omg omg omg play,'” Soophieroberts said, tagging a friend to talk about their own dog. “My how the world has changed…dogs are holding zoom meetings…lol,” Mctarf noted. “Better communication abilities than most males I’ve talked to. wyd. nothing wyd,” Tranquilplace721 said. “They’re both depressed because,” Dave revealed. This is a condensed version of the information.