In this hilarious viral video, a dog balances drinks on his ‘Booty.’

Do you recall Kim Kardashian’s attempt to “break the internet”?

The reality personality was featured on the front cover of Paper magazine in 2014 with the strapline, which was extensively shared online.

The businesswoman had a glass sitting on her derriere in the photograph, which was taken by the great Jean-Paul Goude, as the champagne bottle she was holding splashed liquor over her head and into the vessel.

Now it’s occurred again, but this time on TikTok with a dog.

A chocolate Labrador can be seen resting different full drink glasses on his rear in footage submitted to the app by an account named Good.boy.ollie, and it has been watched by a remarkable 37.5 million people.

The movie, which can be seen here, begins with Ollie, the adorable pet, smiling at the camera while the text reads: “Watch me balance things on my booty.” “Drinks special.”

The video shows the dog with his front legs on the ground and his “booty” in the air, while balancing a full teapot, a glass of water, a bottle of fruit drink, a mug of coffee, and a wine glass full of juice on top of that.

@good.boy.ollie

THE COFFEE WAS COLD! Reposting because the sound was gone THE COFFEE WAS COLD! original sound #balance #dogsoftiktok #goodboy #labrador Johnny Sibilly is a character in the film Johnny Sibilly.

“THE COFFEE WAS COLD!” reads the caption on the funny video. #goodboy #labrador #balance #dogsoftiktok.”

Since its release on July 23, the amusing video has received over 6.8 million likes and 654,800 shares on social media.

Furthermore, over 69,200 individuals have flocked to the comments area to express their thoughts on the amusing clip.

“His knowing smirk on the third drink,” said TikTok user Leanne Dibb-Fuller.

“Not Ollie’s nostrils flaring in time to the”get it get it get it” at the start,” Soph Jade added.

“Oh my god, such a good boy, I adore Ollie,” Crystal typed.

“Omg Kim K has changed so much [sad-face emoji] [sad-face emoji],” Kardelen Yildirim joked.

“The wine glass balance was surprisingly seductive,” TamRachelle said.

“He is talented and he knows it lmao,” Muzicclout said.

“Ollie, save some girls for the rest of us,” MolsonandMaple said. This is a condensed version of the information.