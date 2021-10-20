In this hilarious viral video, a cat is ‘very traumatized’ by a portrait of other cats.

Art is subjective, and it has the ability to elicit intense emotions in the audience.

However, as one famous TikTok video demonstrated, unfavorable reactions to a work are not limited to people.

A tabby cat with her back arched and ears kept flat, in a defensive position, can be seen in the video submitted to the app by Thornhasalife.

“Hey, it’s okay,” a woman’s voice can be heard saying, laughing. The camera travels across the room to a big material artwork depicting three cartoon-like cat busts.

“She hates it so much,” another woman says between fits of laughter. Oh my god, I’ve had to come to a halt.” The video then cuts back to the cat, who is recoiling in terror as her back arches even higher. It has been seen over 684,000 times.

This “defensive threat” posture is adopted by cats to warn “others away by seeming as threatening as possible by arching their backs, swishing their tails, and standing sideways and as tall as possible,” according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

The animals’ hair stands on edge (pilo-erection) and their pupils dilate, according to the website.

“I was showing my friend my best ‘cursed’ object and absolutely terrified my cat oops #catsoftiktok #spooky #oops #catmom,” Thornhasalife captioned the hilarious video, which you can view here.

The video has received a lot of attention since it was shared on October 17th, with a total of 128,400 likes.

Many others also flocked to the comments area to express their thoughts on the amusing video.

“Damn, sorry your cat can’t recognize excellent art,” one TikTok user, Shandra, remarked.

“We’ve had cats who evaluate bottled water now we’ve got cats that are art reviewers,” Jacqueline M Johnson noted. This app is fantastic.” “It’s pretty amazing that she knows a cat image,” Commissions Open typed. To her, it must be like the uncanny valley.” “What a catapestry,” Adam Paul Haase joked. “I believe, based,” Sparky Enji stated. This is a condensed version of the information.