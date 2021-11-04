In this hilarious viral video, a Border Collie dressed in wool confuses sheep.

You’ve probably heard the expression “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” but have you heard of the border collie who disguised himself as a sheep?

That is exactly what footage that has lately gone viral on TikTok, with over 1.7 million views, demonstrates.

A sheep dog dressed in wool is surrounded by sheep inside a barn in the video, which was published on the social media site by Lucy Jones, also known online as Lucyj84.

The fact that the dog is blinking, as if bewildered, while the sheep stare at the imposter avidly adds to the hilarity of the film, which you can watch here.

The flock then begins to approach the dog, but as soon as he turns his head to gaze at them, the sheep come to a halt.

The footage’s background music is an audio clip from the TV show Bad Girls Club, in which one character is heard saying: “Nobody is going to find out. Nobody is going to find out.” “They’re going to know,” a second voice says, and the first voice responds, “How would they know?” Jones used the hashtags “#fyp #collie #sheep #farming” to caption the video. How would they know about the evil girls club? @lucyj84#fyp #collie #sheep #farming Gleason, Chris The video has received a lot of attention online since it was posted on November 28th, with over 142,500 likes.

In addition, nearly 5,000 individuals have weighed in on the amusing video in the comments section.

Rayhackett, a TikTok user, wrote: “I believe he’s embarrassed, and he’s checking to see if anyone has seen! They’re whispering to each other, “Don’t stare at him!”” “A wolf camouflaged as a dog in sheep’s clothing,” joked another user, User8709501277424. “The stillness of the lambs,” Cam Shelton typed. “Sheep think the new dude looks hella weird,” Louesta Moonie-Rober wrote beside a string of laughing-face emojis.

“Even the sheep are perplexed,” C remarked.

Antonio acknowledged: “I like how he is still keeping them under control. [laughing out loud]” “You are not going to pull the wool over my eyes,” Ron TikTok 21 said. “People will swarm to like this video,” Huytongirl said. A video of The Bachelor’s Nick Cummins rescuing a sheep caught in some wire recently went viral. This is a condensed version of the information.